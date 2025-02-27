Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 33,800 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $101,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.82.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $57.93 and a 52-week high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 19,058 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $1,344,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

