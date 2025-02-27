Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $54.91 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,779 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

UNP stock opened at $245.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.83. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

In other news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

