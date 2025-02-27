Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $33.34 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $33,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Melius downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.25.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total transaction of $984,114.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,142.46. This represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $350.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $380.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $279.00 and a 12-month high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.87%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

