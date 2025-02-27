MKD Wealth Coaches LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MKD Wealth Coaches LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of MKD Wealth Coaches LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,372,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,539 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,081,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,018,000 after purchasing an additional 209,174 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,480,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,220,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.34 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

