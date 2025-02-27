Mizuho Raises Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $120.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Mizuho from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.55% from the company’s current price.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

VAC opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Ananym Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,987,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 96,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.