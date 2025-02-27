Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) fell 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 201,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 756% from the average session volume of 23,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Minco Silver Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18.

Minco Silver Company Profile

Minco Silver Corp is a Canadian based silver mining company. It is engaged in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company has interest in the Fuwan Silver Project and Changkeng Gold Project.

