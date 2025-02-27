MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 270,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,213. MiMedx Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $92.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MiMedx Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in MiMedx Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,686,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,639,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40,235 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after buying an additional 44,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after acquiring an additional 280,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

