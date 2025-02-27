Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 227168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TIGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.
Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance
Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.58). Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 2.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Millicom International Cellular S.A. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Millicom International Cellular Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Millicom International Cellular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 5.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000.
Millicom International Cellular Company Profile
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
