MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Holdings Decreased by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,496 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 71.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 3.5 %

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.48.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.28 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.