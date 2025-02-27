MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Trading Up 5.5% – What’s Next?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $13.30. 10,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 153,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 8.9 %

The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of -4.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

