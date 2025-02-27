M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.00 and traded as low as $18.00. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,407 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.
M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter.
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
