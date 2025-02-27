M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.00 and traded as low as $18.00. M&F Bancorp shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,407 shares changing hands.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.99.

M&F Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter.

M&F Bancorp Increases Dividend

About M&F Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

