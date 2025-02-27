Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Short Interest Up 1,175.0% in February

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 1,175.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the period.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,870. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Mexico Equity & Income Fund

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2981 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

