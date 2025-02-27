Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.70 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 233191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metsera in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metsera in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Metsera Trading Down 4.5 %

Metsera Company Profile

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

Featured Stories

