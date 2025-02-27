Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.
Metro Bank Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of LON MTRO traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 89.70 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 5,635,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,192. The stock has a market capitalization of £613.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.69 ($1.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.91.
