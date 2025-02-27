Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Metro Bank Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of LON MTRO traded down GBX 8.10 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 89.70 ($1.14). The company had a trading volume of 5,635,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,192. The stock has a market capitalization of £613.32 million, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 108.69 ($1.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 96.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 82.91.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

