Meridian Energy Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:MEZ)

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZGet Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.

Meridian Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Meridian Energy Company Profile

Meridian Energy Limited engages in the generation, trading, and retailing of electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers in New Zealand, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity through 7 hydro stations that has a capacity of 2,353 MW; 5 wind farms that has a capacity of 416 MW; and grid-scale solar array, as well as offers solar installation services.

