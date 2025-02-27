Meridian Energy Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:MEZ)

Meridian Energy Limited (ASX:MEZ – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th.
Meridian Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.76.
Meridian Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Meridian Energy
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Will Alibaba’s $53B AI Bet Be the Key to Tech Supremacy?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Builders FirstSource Is Laying the Foundation for a Rebound
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.