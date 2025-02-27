Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the January 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 63,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32.

Get Merck KGaA alerts:

Merck KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Merck KGaA operates as a science and technology company in Germany. It operates through Life Science, Healthcare, and Electronics segments. The company’s Life Science segment offers tools, chemicals, and equipment for academic labs, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturers, as well as industrial sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Merck KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.