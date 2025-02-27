Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Short Interest Update

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the January 31st total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Merck KGaA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 63,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $27.68 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32.
