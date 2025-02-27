MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after acquiring an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,197.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,892.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1,964.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,374.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,385.94.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

