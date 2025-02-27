MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Short Interest Update

MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
MediPal Trading Down 8.7 %
Shares of MAHLY stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. MediPal has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $19.07.
MediPal Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediPal
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Volatility Is Back: 3 Stocks To Cushion the S&P 500’s Swings
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 2 Catalysts That Could Push NVIDIA Stock Up 30% This Year
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Do GM Stock Buybacks Make the Stock Buyable For Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for MediPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.