MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Short Interest Update

MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

MediPal Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of MAHLY stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. MediPal has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $19.07.

MediPal Company Profile

Medipal Holdings Corporation engages in the prescription pharmaceutical wholesale business in Japan. It procures healthcare products related to diagnostics, testing, treatment, and administration comprises medical equipment and medical materials, and clinical diagnostic reagents for use from the pre-symptomatic stage; handles PMS services on contract for manufacturers; and invests in orphan drugs and other products.

