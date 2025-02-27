MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.67 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 1,077.84% and a negative net margin of 49.52%.

MDxHealth Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of MDXH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,718. MDxHealth has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDXH shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on MDxHealth from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

