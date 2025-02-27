McGrath & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 3.4% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

