McGrath & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,044 Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. RW Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 53,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 169.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Get Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $39.90.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.