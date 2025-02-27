McGrath & Associates Inc. Makes New $887,000 Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

McGrath & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.8% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA DFIV opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

