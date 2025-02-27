McGrath & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 95,708 Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

McGrath & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 13.9% of McGrath & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND opened at $73.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.27.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

