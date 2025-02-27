McBride (LON:MCB) Announces Earnings Results

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.90 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. McBride had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 62.24%.
McBride Stock Performance
MCB stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 147 ($1.86). The company had a trading volume of 325,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,236. McBride has a 1-year low of GBX 87.40 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 124.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 118.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08. The firm has a market cap of £251.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17.
About McBride
