Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.80 and traded as low as C$5.20. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.

Maxim Power Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.83.

Maxim Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.