Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.80 and traded as low as C$5.20. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 5,200 shares changing hands.
Maxim Power Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$336.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.83.
Maxim Power Company Profile
Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
