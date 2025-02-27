MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Director Juliana L. Chugg Acquires 6,989 Shares

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MasterBrand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.65.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $667.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.85 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their target price on MasterBrand from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterBrand

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MasterBrand by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

See Also

