Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 63.53% and a return on equity of 63.85%. The firm had revenue of $170 billion during the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

