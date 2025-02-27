Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stake Lessened by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Main Street Capital comprises about 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Main Street Capital stock opened at $59.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.31.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

