Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 75326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Magna Terra Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$6.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

Get Magna Terra Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Signal Gold Inc. sold 15,035,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total transaction of C$225,536.93. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interest in the Viking and Great Northern Projects located in the Newfoundland and Labrador; Cape Spencer Project located in the east of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick; Hawkins Love Project located in west of the City of Saint John, New Brunswick.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna Terra Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna Terra Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.