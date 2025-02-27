Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.61 EPS

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.32) by $1.61, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $103.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

MDGL stock opened at $348.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.69. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $189.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDGL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $411.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Shannon T. Kelley sold 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $75,734.57. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,624.05. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Sibold sold 1,584 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total value of $531,020.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,537.72. The trade was a 2.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,690 shares of company stock worth $2,692,601 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

