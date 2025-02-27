Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$34.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.18.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.56 on Thursday, hitting C$41.12. 204,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,914. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$15.32 and a 12-month high of C$41.74. The company has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.23.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 11,535 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$355,001.16. 58.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

