Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Raised by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $239,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 84.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $365.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

