LPA Group (LON:LPA) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 58.98 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.70). LPA Group shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.70), with a volume of 897 shares traded.

LPA Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.34. The firm has a market cap of £7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60.

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share for the quarter. LPA Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPA Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Stuart Stanyard acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,204.19). 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reduce maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

Featured Stories

