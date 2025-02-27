Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $308.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.13.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $247.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $139.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $211.80 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

