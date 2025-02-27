Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 41,352 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,565 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 41,352 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Illumina by 1,169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,410 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 37,226 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 52.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 869 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 82.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,344 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.92 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ILMN. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illumina from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

