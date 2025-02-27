Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of DT Midstream worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 100,825 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DT Midstream from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

DTM opened at $94.52 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.15 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.79.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

