Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,583 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,583 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Frontdoor worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 10.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the period.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Frontdoor

In other Frontdoor news, COO Evan Iverson sold 16,000 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,552.20. The trade was a 76.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn M. Collins sold 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $1,497,019.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,447.74. This represents a 73.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Price Performance

FTDR opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73.

About Frontdoor

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.