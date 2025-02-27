Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $7.61 Million in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 706,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 17,789 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $213,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,176,017 shares in the company, valued at $26,112,204. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $95,793.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,660,029.28. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,471 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,926 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNAP stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.99. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp lowered Snap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.87.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

