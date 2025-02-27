Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 122.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,857 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of H&R Block worth $11,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HRB opened at $53.79 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $68.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.32%.

HRB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

