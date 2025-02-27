Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,490 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 462.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $9,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,530,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,624,000 after acquiring an additional 459,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 899,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,165,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 394,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,791,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $270.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.16 and its 200-day moving average is $263.74. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $171.45 and a 1 year high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JLL

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.