London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Posts Earnings Results

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 363.50 ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. London Stock Exchange Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 6.0 %

LON LSEG traded up GBX 671.26 ($8.51) on Thursday, reaching £117.71 ($149.29). 1,501,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is £116.14 and its 200 day moving average price is £109.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,648.31 ($109.68) and a fifty-two week high of £121.85 ($154.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £116 ($147.11) to £125 ($158.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

