LOFI Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (LOFI)

LOFI (LOFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. LOFI has a market cap of $23.75 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOFI token can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LOFI has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86,273.80 or 0.99844515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85,722.85 or 0.99206910 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LOFI Profile

LOFI was first traded on November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official website is lofitheyeti.com. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti.

LOFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.02337681 USD and is down -8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $4,269,974.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LOFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

