Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Motiv8 Investments LLC

Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $441.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $467.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $526.63.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $497.00 to $468.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

