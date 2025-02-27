Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) EVP Michael Rowles Sells 63,136 Shares

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. The trade was a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $141.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.81 and a 12-month high of $157.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day moving average of $123.69.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Live Nation Entertainment

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

