LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. LivaNova also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.65-3.75 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.89. 239,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.35 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $64.47.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $63,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,546.78. This represents a 14.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

