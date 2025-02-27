Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.82), with a volume of 10950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.07).
Literacy Capital Trading Down 5.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of £221.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
About Literacy Capital
It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.9% of net assets p.a.
