Literacy Capital (LON:BOOK) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Literacy Capital PLC (LON:BOOK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.82), with a volume of 10950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400 ($5.07).

Literacy Capital Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £221.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 434.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 467.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

About Literacy Capital

Literacy Capital plc is a closed-end investment company established in 2017 that is focused on investing in and supporting UK businesses and helping their management teams achieve success.

It also has an unusual charitable feature with donations made each year to literacy charities in the UK equating to 0.9% of net assets p.a.

