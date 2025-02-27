Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.16 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 425,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 16,827 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 188,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

IAU stock opened at $55.04 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 0.20.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

