Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,716 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June makes up 2.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.59% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $339,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.72 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

