Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lineage from $88.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Lineage from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lineage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Get Lineage alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lineage

Lineage Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LINE stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $89.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at about $681,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,895,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Lineage by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth $173,115,000.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.