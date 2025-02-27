Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

LNW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Up 6.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

LNW opened at $108.62 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.